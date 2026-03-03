Indian Women's Cricket Team Nominated for 2026 Laureus World Team Award

The Indian women's cricket team has achieved a landmark by being nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, following their historic World Cup victory. They are the first women's cricket team to earn this nomination, highlighting their significant achievements, including a record run chase against Australia.

Laureus Sport confirmed the nomination on Tuesday, with the Indian team standing among other contenders like England Women's football team and Paris Saint-Germain. Their triumph not only elevated their international profile but also inspired a burgeoning interest among young Indian girls in cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a substantial cash prize for the team, underscoring the triumph's importance to Indian cricket. The winners, selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be announced at a gala in Madrid on April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)