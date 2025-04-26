Left Menu

Cricket Pays Tribute: Honoring Pahalgam Victims at Eden Gardens

In a show of respect, the Cricket Association of Bengal honored victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam by observing a minute's silence before an IPL match at Eden Gardens. The traditional pre-match bell was not rung, signifying solidarity with the mourning families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:04 IST
Cricket Pays Tribute: Honoring Pahalgam Victims at Eden Gardens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) showcased a gesture of deep respect and solidarity at Eden Gardens on Saturday, paying tribute to victims of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam before an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

A minute's silence marked the beginning of the game, substituting for the traditional ringing of the Eden bell, a longstanding ritual. This pause honored the lives lost, resonating with the sporting spirits present, including CAB president Snehasish Ganguly and former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin.

The attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, when terrorists struck in Anantnag district. This solemn ceremony underscored the cricket community's unity in mourning and resilience in the face of tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025