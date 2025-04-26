Cricket Pays Tribute: Honoring Pahalgam Victims at Eden Gardens
In a show of respect, the Cricket Association of Bengal honored victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam by observing a minute's silence before an IPL match at Eden Gardens. The traditional pre-match bell was not rung, signifying solidarity with the mourning families.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) showcased a gesture of deep respect and solidarity at Eden Gardens on Saturday, paying tribute to victims of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam before an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
A minute's silence marked the beginning of the game, substituting for the traditional ringing of the Eden bell, a longstanding ritual. This pause honored the lives lost, resonating with the sporting spirits present, including CAB president Snehasish Ganguly and former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin.
The attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, when terrorists struck in Anantnag district. This solemn ceremony underscored the cricket community's unity in mourning and resilience in the face of tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
