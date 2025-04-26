Left Menu

Asian Yogasana Championship Kicks Off with Enthusiasm in New Delhi

The 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship commenced at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, uniting athletes from over 20 Asian nations. The event celebrates Yogasana as a competitive sport, with support from Yogasana Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:23 IST
Rekha Gupta and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship began on Friday at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. The event, marked by enthusiasm, is organized by Yogasana Bharat in coordination with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

In an inaugural ceremony attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the championship features athletes from over 20 Asian countries, celebrating the spirit of Yogasana as a competitive discipline.

Chief Minister Gupta praised the event's organizers, emphasizing its significance as a milestone for Yogasana as a global sport. Minister Shekhawat lauded India's cultural heritage and expressed confidence in the country's potential for success in future international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

