Novak Djokovic's Madrid Departure: A Changing Tennis Era

Novak Djokovic's potential last appearance at the Madrid Open ended in disappointment as he faced a second-round defeat to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi. This loss marked Djokovic's third straight setback, with the Serbian tennis star expressing uncertainty about future entries.

The 37-year-old champion, who bypassed the first round, struggled to find his form after earlier exits in Miami and Monte Carlo. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th tour-level title, admitted the situation was challenging but found solace in his enjoyment of competing in Madrid.

Despite his past successes, Djokovic acknowledged the new challenges of adjusting to a less dominant phase of his career. With prominent players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claiming major titles, Djokovic recognized the evolving landscape of professional tennis.

