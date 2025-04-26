Novak Djokovic's Madrid Departure: A Changing Tennis Era
Novak Djokovic may have played his last Madrid Open after a second-round defeat by Matteo Arnaldi. This marks Djokovic's third consecutive loss, raising doubts about his future participation. Djokovic reflected on the challenges of adjusting to this new phase in his tennis career.
- Country:
- Spain
Novak Djokovic's potential last appearance at the Madrid Open ended in disappointment as he faced a second-round defeat to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi. This loss marked Djokovic's third straight setback, with the Serbian tennis star expressing uncertainty about future entries.
The 37-year-old champion, who bypassed the first round, struggled to find his form after earlier exits in Miami and Monte Carlo. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th tour-level title, admitted the situation was challenging but found solace in his enjoyment of competing in Madrid.
Despite his past successes, Djokovic acknowledged the new challenges of adjusting to a less dominant phase of his career. With prominent players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claiming major titles, Djokovic recognized the evolving landscape of professional tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
