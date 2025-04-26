Left Menu

Weather Halts Knight Riders' Unwavering Start

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:23 IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders faced an unexpected halt in their recent match as relentless rain led to its abandonment. With only one over completed, the game was concluded without any substantial outcome.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine managed to stay on the pitch, securing scores of 1 and 4 not out, respectively. Their determined attempts, however, were cut short by the adverse weather conditions.

Bowler Marco Jansen had commenced the innings, delivering a tight over with just six runs conceded, but nature's interventions meant that hopes for a full game were dashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

