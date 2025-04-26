Left Menu

Egyptian Defender's Injury Casts Shadow Over Nice's Triumph

Egyptian defender Mohamed Abdelmonem sustained a significant cruciate ligament injury during Nice's 3-1 win over PSG. Nice confirmed it after medical examinations, casting a shadow over their victory. The club has vowed to support Abdelmonem through his recovery to ensure a strong return to the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:57 IST
Egyptian Defender's Injury Casts Shadow Over Nice's Triumph

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Abdelmonem suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Nice's impressive 3-1 victory against Paris St Germain, as confirmed by the club on Saturday.

The injury occurred in the 63rd minute, casting a pall over the match at Parc des Princes, where Abdelmonem collapsed in Nice's penalty area. Initial assessments feared the worst, which was later verified by thorough medical examinations.

The OGC Nice club has promised full support during his recovery and dedicated their three points to Abdelmonem, who will undergo months of rehabilitation to ensure he returns to the pitch stronger than before. This victory propelled Nice to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025