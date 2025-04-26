Egyptian Defender's Injury Casts Shadow Over Nice's Triumph

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Abdelmonem suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Nice's impressive 3-1 victory against Paris St Germain, as confirmed by the club on Saturday.

The injury occurred in the 63rd minute, casting a pall over the match at Parc des Princes, where Abdelmonem collapsed in Nice's penalty area. Initial assessments feared the worst, which was later verified by thorough medical examinations.

The OGC Nice club has promised full support during his recovery and dedicated their three points to Abdelmonem, who will undergo months of rehabilitation to ensure he returns to the pitch stronger than before. This victory propelled Nice to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

