In a decisive display of football prowess, Al-Nassr ensured their progression to the Asian Champions League semi-finals by defeating Yokohama F Marinos 4-1. The victory marks a significant achievement as all three Saudi Pro League sides have reached this prestigious stage of the tournament.

The quarter-final match saw Al-Nassr quickly establishing their dominance, with early goals from Jhon Duran, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo setting the tone. Their relentless offensive strategy left little room for Yokohama to recover, although Kota Watanabe managed a consolation goal for the Japanese team.

As the tournament progresses, Al-Nassr's strategic gameplay and their ability to capitalize on opponents' defensive errors are essential elements to watch. They will face the winner of the Kawasaki Frontale and Al-Sadd match, promising an exciting confrontation in the coming semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)