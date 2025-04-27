Left Menu

London Sets Sights on Hosting 2029 World Athletics Championships

London aims to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, requiring significant government funding. The bid follows a history of successful events, including the 2012 Olympics and 2017 World Championships. Supporters highlight potential economic and social benefits, with a formal expression of interest planned for September.

London has announced its intention to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. The announcement was made by UK Sport, the Mayor of London, and Athletic Ventures during the London Marathon weekend.

A formal bid will be submitted in September to World Athletics, pending government support of 45 million pounds. A feasibility study suggests the championships could deliver a record-breaking economic and social impact of over 400 million pounds.

The 2029 bid follows the success of the 2012 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships, both held in London. Denise Lewis, former Olympian and UKA President, emphasized the city's capacity to unite communities and deliver globally successful sports events.

