Jules Kounde's Last-Minute Magic Secures Barcelona's Copa del Rey Triumph
In a thrilling Copa del Rey final, Jules Kounde's late goal gave Barcelona a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid. After a dramatic extra-time conclusion, Barca celebrated a record 32nd Spanish Cup title. The match was intense, highlighted by Barcelona's tactical prowess and Real Madrid's spirited challenge.
Jules Kounde's exhilarating final-minute strike secured Barcelona's 3-2 victory against Real Madrid in a breathtaking Copa del Rey final at Seville's La Cartuja stadium. The dramatic win delivered Barcelona their 32nd Spanish Cup title, further cementing their legacy in Spanish football.
The encounter saw tensions flare with Real Madrid receiving multiple red cards, underlining the fierce rivalry on display. Despite Real's second-half resurgence, propelled by Kylian Mbappe's equalizer, Barcelona maintained composure until Kounde's late-game heroics.
Manager Hansi Flick celebrated his first major title with Barcelona as they continue a remarkable season aiming for LaLiga and Champions League triumphs. Barcelona's tactical superiority and resilience prevailed in the face of Real's challenging comeback fortified by Ancelotti's second-half strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alcaraz Advances to Monte Carlo Semifinals as Tsitsipas Stumbles
The Final Masters: Langer and Couples Bid Farewell at Augusta
Pankaj Advani Clinches Silver in Nail-biting Billiards Final
Carlos Alcaraz's Triumphant Return to a Masters Final
Carlos Alcaraz Powers to Monte Carlo Masters Final: A 13-Month Comeback