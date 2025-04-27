Thrilling Rounds at the Zurich Classic: A Tight Race for the Title

Excitement builds at the Zurich Classic as Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished the third round at 8-under 64, placing them at tied-14 in the only team event on the PGA Tour. Their performance has kept them in contention with a 20-under total.

Leading the pack, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin surged ahead with an 11-under 61 to reach 27-under 189, setting a high bar for the Foursomes finale. Both Novak and Griffin are in pursuit of their first PGA Tour win, marking them as the favorites.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rallied to stay close with a stunning 61. Meanwhile, notable rounds came from teams like Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, promising a dramatic conclusion on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)