Left Menu

Thrilling Rounds at the Zurich Classic: A Tight Race for the Title

In the Zurich Classic, Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished tied-14 with a score of 20-under. Leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin took a 27-under lead. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry followed with a 61, ending five shots behind. Several teams are vying for the prestigious PGA Tour title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avondale | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:32 IST
Thrilling Rounds at the Zurich Classic: A Tight Race for the Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Excitement builds at the Zurich Classic as Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished the third round at 8-under 64, placing them at tied-14 in the only team event on the PGA Tour. Their performance has kept them in contention with a 20-under total.

Leading the pack, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin surged ahead with an 11-under 61 to reach 27-under 189, setting a high bar for the Foursomes finale. Both Novak and Griffin are in pursuit of their first PGA Tour win, marking them as the favorites.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rallied to stay close with a stunning 61. Meanwhile, notable rounds came from teams like Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, promising a dramatic conclusion on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025