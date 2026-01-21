Left Menu

Rory McIlroy on the PGA-LIV Divide: No Reunion in Sight

Rory McIlroy believes the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are too divided to reconcile, diminishing hopes of uniting men’s professional golf. Speaking ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy doubted a resolution despite improved relations and U.S. involvement. Differences remain too significant for a satisfactory reunification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST
Rory McIlroy on Wednesday expressed skepticism about the potential for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, factions he believes are now "too far apart." McIlroy, a vocal PGA Tour advocate, wishes for frequent clashes among top golfers beyond the majors but remains pessimistic.

During a press appearance at the Emirates Golf Club preceding the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy shared his thoughts shortly after the PGA Tour's reinstatement of Brooks Koepka. This decision is part of a new initiative allowing select players a limited return window.

The divide has attracted attention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who participated in White House discussions last February. Despite some progress since LIV Golf's June 2022 debut, McIlroy believes the sides aren't ready to make necessary concessions. "I don't see a world where they'll give up enough," McIlroy said, lamenting the mutual losses reconciliation would require.

