DeChambeau and Smith in Thrilling LIV Golf Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events at the LIV Golf Mexico City, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri faced a challenging second round, finishing with an even par 71. The round included six birdies, three bogeys, and a troublesome triple bogey on the Par-5 12th hole, leaving Lahiri tied for 19th.

Bryson DeChambeau, leading the Crushers GC, carded a remarkable 63-66, taking a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith after a crucial birdie on the par-3 18th. Both players delivered matching 5-under 66s, promising an exciting finale at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Joaquin Niemann continues to be a strong contender, tying the low round score with a 7-under 64, while DeChambeau and Smith aim to break their title drought. In the team competition, Smith's Rippers are ahead of DeChambeau's Crushers, with Niemann's Torque positioned third.

