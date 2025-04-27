Left Menu

DeChambeau and Smith in Thrilling LIV Golf Showdown

Anirban Lahiri hit a triple bogey during the second round at LIV Golf Mexico City, scoring even par 71. Bryson DeChambeau leads with one shot over Cameron Smith, both impressing with their skills. Joaquin Niemann tied for the day's low round, while Smith's Rippers lead DeChambeau's Crushers in the team format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:35 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the LIV Golf Mexico City, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri faced a challenging second round, finishing with an even par 71. The round included six birdies, three bogeys, and a troublesome triple bogey on the Par-5 12th hole, leaving Lahiri tied for 19th.

Bryson DeChambeau, leading the Crushers GC, carded a remarkable 63-66, taking a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith after a crucial birdie on the par-3 18th. Both players delivered matching 5-under 66s, promising an exciting finale at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Joaquin Niemann continues to be a strong contender, tying the low round score with a 7-under 64, while DeChambeau and Smith aim to break their title drought. In the team competition, Smith's Rippers are ahead of DeChambeau's Crushers, with Niemann's Torque positioned third.

(With inputs from agencies.)

