Record-Breaking Victories at the 45th London Marathon

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record at the 45th London Marathon on Sunday. Assefa, a silver medalist from the Paris Olympics, surged ahead of Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final kilometers to finish with a record-breaking time of 2:15:50, beating the previous record set last year.

In the men's race, Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe made a brilliant tactical decision to secure victory. Sawe broke away from the lead pack as others refueled, crossing the finish line in 2:02:27. The race also saw Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo earn second place in his marathon debut.

Additionally, Swiss athletes Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner captured victories in the wheelchair races. Hug bagged his sixth title, while Debrunner won her third in four years. The race, featuring a record 56,000 participants, began at Greenwich Park and concluded dramatically on The Mall.

