Left Menu

Record-Breaking Victories at the 45th London Marathon

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa set a new women's-only world record at the 45th London Marathon, while Kenyan Sebastian Sawe claimed a strategic win in the men's race. Notably, Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner triumphed in the wheelchair categories, contributing to an event with 56,000 expected participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:36 IST
Record-Breaking Victories at the 45th London Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record at the 45th London Marathon on Sunday. Assefa, a silver medalist from the Paris Olympics, surged ahead of Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final kilometers to finish with a record-breaking time of 2:15:50, beating the previous record set last year.

In the men's race, Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe made a brilliant tactical decision to secure victory. Sawe broke away from the lead pack as others refueled, crossing the finish line in 2:02:27. The race also saw Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo earn second place in his marathon debut.

Additionally, Swiss athletes Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner captured victories in the wheelchair races. Hug bagged his sixth title, while Debrunner won her third in four years. The race, featuring a record 56,000 participants, began at Greenwich Park and concluded dramatically on The Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025