Grandmaster Chess Showdown: Ayush Sharma Takes the Lead

In a gripping battle at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament, India's Ayush Sharma, Georgia's Levan Pantsulaia, and Russia's Boris Savchenko hold the joint lead following the ninth round.

Ayush Sharma triumphed over PSPB's Abhijeet Gupta, while Pantsulaia clinched victory over Goa's Nitish Belurkar, and Savchenko defeated India's Deep Sengupta from PSPB.

In the below-1800 rating event, Alaukik Sinha emerged as a leader post the sixth round, showcasing remarkable talent amongst strong competitors.

