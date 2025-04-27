Left Menu

Grandmaster Chess Showdown: Ayush Sharma Takes the Lead

In the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament, Ayush Sharma, Levan Pantsulaia, and Boris Savchenko emerged as joint leaders after the ninth round. Ayush defeated Abhijeet Gupta, while Pantsulaia and Savchenko won against Nitish Belurkar and Deep Sengupta, respectively. In the sub-1800 rating category, Alaukik Sinha led after six rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping battle at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament, India's Ayush Sharma, Georgia's Levan Pantsulaia, and Russia's Boris Savchenko hold the joint lead following the ninth round.

Ayush Sharma triumphed over PSPB's Abhijeet Gupta, while Pantsulaia clinched victory over Goa's Nitish Belurkar, and Savchenko defeated India's Deep Sengupta from PSPB.

In the below-1800 rating event, Alaukik Sinha emerged as a leader post the sixth round, showcasing remarkable talent amongst strong competitors.

