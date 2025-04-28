Casper Ruud's Family Legacy: A Tale of Tennis Revenge

Casper Ruud accomplished a personal and familial triumph at the Madrid Open, though not in the way he initially thought. Ruud aimed to avenge a supposed loss of his father, Christian, to Sebastian Korda's father, Petr, but was surprised to learn that his father had emerged victorious in their sole match on the ATP Tour at the Miami Open in 1999.

Reflecting on his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Korda, Ruud expressed delight in learning of the historical twist and expressed anticipation for future encounters with Korda. "Honestly, I thought he had lost to Petr before, so I was out here seeking revenge for the family," Ruud admitted post-match.

This win also marked Ruud's 150th triumph on clay. As a two-time French Open runner-up, he looks forward with optimism to his upcoming match against the third-seeded American Taylor Fritz in Madrid's round of 16, as he gears up for the Grand Slam starting later this month.

