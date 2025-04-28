Dominant Duo: Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma Shine for RCB

In a testament to skill and strategy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, recently lauded Krunal Pandya's significant tactical input in the ongoing IPL. Apart from his exceptional batting and bowling presence, Krunal's strategic acumen was on full display during RCB's pivotal six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Forming a formidable spin duo with Suyash Sharma, Krunal emerged as the architect of Delhi's collapse, recording figures of 1/28 while handling formidable opponents like Faf du Plessis. Bobat expressed optimism about their evolving partnership as the league progresses, highlighting how experienced recruits are thriving under pressure.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood spearheaded RCB's attack, restricting Delhi to a modest 162/8 despite their home ground advantage. Krunal's astute assessment of fielding positions during the innings break illustrated his game-reading prowess, a feature Bobat and his team actively sought in latest auctions to bolster tactical depth.

The spotlight on Krunal intensified during RCB's chase, as he orchestrated the survival and eventual triumph amidst initial setbacks. His calculated risk-taking complemented by Virat Kohli's anchoring efforts underscored the careful planning etched out during recruitment, according to Bobat, while addressing gaps identified post the Jeddah auction.

Amidst critiques of RCB's spinning lineup, Bobat stood firm, declaring satisfaction with their auction picks. He voiced confidence in the combined spin efficacy of Krunal and emerging talent Suyash Sharma, whose performances are rapidly vindicating management's efforts in shaping a resilient squad capable of meeting tournament demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)