Japan Dominates Sudirman Cup Start with Crucial Victory

Japan and Malaysia made commanding starts at the Sudirman Cup, thrashing Australia and France 5-0 respectively. South Korea rebounded from an initial loss to Canada to top Group B. Defending champions China continue their campaign against Hong Kong, aiming for a record 14th title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:44 IST
Japan commenced their Sudirman Cup campaign with a decisive victory, defeating Australia 5-0 in the mixed team competition. The triumph was anchored by key performances from Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito in the mixed doubles and Tomoka Miyazaki in the women's singles.

Meanwhile, Malaysia matched Japan's result by overpowering France, setting the stage for a compelling battle for their first Sudirman Cup title. Both nations have their sights set on overcoming past runner-up finishes.

In Group B, South Korea recovered from an initial defeat against Canada's Victor Lai to secure a key position in the tournament. The championship favorites, China, are set to resume their title defense against Hong Kong later in the evening.

