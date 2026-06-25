Dollar's Rally Shakes Global Markets: A Tidal Surge in Currency Waves

A Surging Dollar Has Swept Past Chart Resistance And Is Heading Toward Its Sharpest Monthly Gain In Almost A Year On Thursday

The U.S. dollar has surged past critical resistance levels, achieving its most significant monthly rise in almost a year, indicating robust confidence in the American economy amidst expectations of interest rate hikes. Traders anticipate key inflation data releases which could further impact short-term interest rates.

This week, the dollar surpassed the $1.14 mark against the euro, hit a 13-month high of $1.1325, and maintained its strong position against the Japanese yen, nearing its highest level in over four decades. This strength has temporarily driven gold prices below $4,000 an ounce and sent bitcoin dipping under $60,000 for the first time since 2024.

The dollar's climb is heavily influenced by the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook, leading to a rise in 2-year U.S. Treasury yields—while European yields declined—producing a favorable gap for U.S. investments. The possibility of Japan intervening to support the yen looms, as additional U.S. dollar gains could trigger significant market reactions.