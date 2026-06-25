Milan's Labour Crusader Reshapes Italy's Employment Landscape
Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari's labor investigations have forced Italian companies to grant better employment rights to over 60,000 workers and recover over €1 billion in taxes. His efforts are praised for securing vulnerable workers' rights but criticized for overextending judicial influence into economic sectors.
Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari is transforming Italy's labor scene through groundbreaking investigations. His actions have mandated improved employment rights for over 60,000 workers and have recouped more than €1 billion in unpaid taxes. Storari's work, while applauded by some, has ignited debates over judicial overreach.
Storari's investigations have spanned various sectors, unveiling exploitative practices in fashion, logistics, and more. His initiatives have regularized worker rights and forced companies to overhaul operations. Critics warn that such measures disrupt industries and strain Italy's economic reputation.
Despite objections, Storari's methods, supported by Milan judges, bring focus on corporate responsibility and worker protections. His sector-specific approaches continue to prompt adjustments across industries, showing both the influence and controversy of legal frameworks on the business environment.