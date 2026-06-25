A Milan Prosecutors Crusading Labour Investigations Have Forced Companies To Grant Fuller Employment Rights To More Than

Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari is transforming Italy's labor scene through groundbreaking investigations. His actions have mandated improved employment rights for over 60,000 workers and have recouped more than €1 billion in unpaid taxes. Storari's work, while applauded by some, has ignited debates over judicial overreach.

Storari's investigations have spanned various sectors, unveiling exploitative practices in fashion, logistics, and more. His initiatives have regularized worker rights and forced companies to overhaul operations. Critics warn that such measures disrupt industries and strain Italy's economic reputation.

Despite objections, Storari's methods, supported by Milan judges, bring focus on corporate responsibility and worker protections. His sector-specific approaches continue to prompt adjustments across industries, showing both the influence and controversy of legal frameworks on the business environment.