Dengue’s Rise Could Become Asia’s Next Public Health Alarm

Malaria and dengue are moving in opposite directions across Asia. One is retreating after decades of public health investment and the other is spreading into a larger, more urban, more climate-sensitive threat. A new study published in Viruses, using Global Burden of Disease 2021 data, warns governments, health agencies and regional institutions that Asia cannot rely on yesterday's malaria playbook to manage tomorrow's dengue risk.

The research compares malaria and dengue burdens across global, Asian and Chinese populations from 1990 to 2021, projects trends to 2030, and estimates the risk of imported cases entering China from other Asian countries. Malaria has declined substantially, especially in China, but dengue incidence is rising and is expected to continue increasing through the end of the decade.

Asia now faces a dual challenge: protect hard-won malaria elimination gains while preparing for a dengue era shaped by urbanization, mobility, climate pressures and uneven surveillance capacity.

Malaria Is Falling, But Elimination Is Not Immunity

One of Asia's major public health achievements is that malaria has declined significantly over the past three decades. Globally, malaria's age-standardized incidence rate fell between 1990 and 2021, while disability-adjusted life year rates also dropped. China recorded particularly strong progress, consistent with its certification as malaria-free by the World Health Organization in 2021.

However, elimination is not a permanent shield. The study highlights the continuing risk of imported malaria, especially from countries with persistent transmission, high mobility links or major travel and trade connections with China. It identifies Vietnam, Myanmar and the Republic of Korea among the highest-risk sources for malaria importation into China, though the drivers differ. Vietnam and Myanmar reflect endemic transmission and cross-border movement, while South Korea's risk is shaped partly by travel volume.

Border health management cannot be based only on disease prevalence. It must also account for migration, tourism, trade routes, direct flights, labour mobility and geography. For China and other post-elimination countries, the priority is no longer only mass control. It is precision protection: rapid diagnosis, targeted screening, surveillance at land borders and air hubs, treatment readiness, and careful monitoring of mobile workers and travellers.

Dengue Is Becoming Asia's Faster-Moving Threat

If malaria is the story of progress under pressure, dengue is the story of rising vulnerability. The study finds that dengue incidence increased globally and in China between 1990 and 2021. Globally, dengue age-standardized incidence rose from 481.85 per 100,000 people in 1990 to 752.04 per 100,000 in 2021. China's dengue incidence also increased, with the study reporting a notably rising long-term trend.

Dengue's growth is troubling because it does not follow the same control logic as malaria. It is carried by Aedes mosquitoes, thrives in urban and peri-urban environments, and can surge rapidly in places with dense populations, poor drainage, water storage, waste accumulation and high mobility.

Climate change adds another layer of risk. Warmer temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns and expanding mosquito habitats can increase the suitability of new areas for dengue transmission. Urbanization can amplify the problem when infrastructure, housing and public health systems fail to keep pace.

The study's projections show dengue incidence continuing to rise globally, across Asia and in China through 2030. This makes dengue not only a health-system issue but also an urban governance, climate adaptation and development planning challenge. A city that cannot manage standing water, waste, drainage and vector surveillance is also a city that may struggle to contain dengue.

The Young Are Carrying the Heaviest Burden

The study's age and sex analysis reveals that malaria and dengue do not affect all populations equally. For dengue, the highest severe health burden appears among children under five, while incidence peaks among adolescents aged 10 to 14. That pattern suggests a two-level policy challenge. Younger children require stronger clinical preparedness, early diagnosis and caregiver awareness. Adolescents, meanwhile, may need school-based prevention, community education and targeted mosquito-control campaigns around educational settings.

For malaria, the highest disease burden is also concentrated among young children, while incidence is prominent among young adults, including those in the 20–24 age group. This may reflect outdoor work, labour migration, occupational exposure and movement across transmission zones.

These findings should push health systems away from generic campaigns. A poster at a clinic is not enough. Dengue prevention may need to move into schools. Malaria prevention may need to follow workers, migrants and border communities. Paediatric services need to be prepared for severe disease risks in children, while public health communication must be tailored to the behaviours and exposures of different age groups.

The study reports higher dengue incidence among females but greater dengue DALY burdens among males. The reasons are not fully established, but possible explanations include differences in exposure, healthcare-seeking behaviour, diagnosis timing and access to care, an area where more detailed field research is needed.

The 2030 Test: Smarter Surveillance, Not Broader Panic

The study calls for smarter public health systems. Its importation risk index offers a practical tool for prioritizing surveillance. For dengue, Vietnam ranks highest in importation risk to China, followed by Myanmar, Singapore and Malaysia. For malaria, Vietnam again ranks highest, followed by the Republic of Korea and Myanmar. These scores are not direct predictions of imported cases, but comparative indicators built from disease burden, travel, trade, geography and health cooperation data.

The authors acknowledge that it needs validation with real-world importation case data. They also note that risk may be overestimated for highly endemic but economically disadvantaged countries if fewer people are able to travel internationally.

That said, the broader policy lesson still stands: infectious disease risk is regional. No country can fully protect itself through domestic surveillance alone, which implies that the response must be regional, data-driven and adaptive.

Priorities include:

Governments should strengthen border surveillance, improve diagnostic capacity, link travel and health data responsibly, and prepare health workers for imported and outbreak cases.

Regional organizations can link early warning systems, align cross-border reporting protocols and coordinate vector-control strategies.

Development agencies should integrate dengue prevention into urban resilience, climate adaptation, water management and primary healthcare investments.

Researchers can improve predictive models using real surveillance data, climate variables, mobility records and local outbreak histories.

Asia's next public health challenge will not be won by treating malaria and dengue as identical mosquito-borne threats. Malaria requires vigilance to prevent reintroduction whereas dengue requires anticipation before outbreaks accelerate.