U.S. Defense Giant Eyes Japanese Industrial Icon for Drone Production

Us Defence Firm Anduril Industries Is In Talks To Acquire Nissan Motors Oppama Assembly Plant Near Tokyo As The Maker Of Autonomous Weapons Looks To Build Military Drones In Japan

U.S. defense company Anduril Industries is in negotiations to purchase the Nissan Oppama assembly plant near Tokyo, with a plan to manufacture military drones in Japan, as per sources close to the discussions.

No final decision has been taken, but if completed, the acquisition would convert a historic postwar car production site into a center for defense manufacturing. The talks, revealed exclusively by Reuters, coincide with Japan's push to bolster its defense production amid rising Taiwan Strait tensions.

The potential deal draws concerns over Japan's pacifist stance and foreign oversight, while also hinting at a shift in national security priorities. Nissan has yet to settle on a potential buyer for the Oppama site, set to close in 2028, while Anduril remains focused on expanding local production capabilities in the region.