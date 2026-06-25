U.S. Defense Giant Eyes Japanese Industrial Icon for Drone Production

U.S. defense firm Anduril Industries is in discussions to acquire Nissan's Oppama plant, eyeing it for military drone production. As Japan seeks to expand its defense capabilities amid regional tensions, the move underscores the country's shift towards defense manufacturing. However, it raises concerns over foreign influence and Japan's postwar pacifism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Defence Firm Anduril Industries Is In Talks To Acquire Nissan Motors Oppama Assembly Plant Near Tokyo As The Maker Of Autonomous Weapons Looks To Build Military Drones In Japan | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:37 IST
U.S. Defense Giant Eyes Japanese Industrial Icon for Drone Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. defense company Anduril Industries is in negotiations to purchase the Nissan Oppama assembly plant near Tokyo, with a plan to manufacture military drones in Japan, as per sources close to the discussions.

No final decision has been taken, but if completed, the acquisition would convert a historic postwar car production site into a center for defense manufacturing. The talks, revealed exclusively by Reuters, coincide with Japan's push to bolster its defense production amid rising Taiwan Strait tensions.

The potential deal draws concerns over Japan's pacifist stance and foreign oversight, while also hinting at a shift in national security priorities. Nissan has yet to settle on a potential buyer for the Oppama site, set to close in 2028, while Anduril remains focused on expanding local production capabilities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
4
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026