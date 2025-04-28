Bengal Pro T20 League Women's Matches Set to Expand Cricket's Reach

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has unveiled plans to hold the women's matches of the Bengal Pro T20 League at the MGR Sports Academy in Dubrajpur, Birbhum. The grand finale, however, is reserved for the illustrious Eden Gardens, promising an exciting culmination.

This initiative is a testament to the CAB's dedication to promoting women's cricket across Bengal, providing talented players with top-notch facilities and a stage to showcase their skills. The league has consistently attracted elite players from the state, elevating the standard of competition.

President of the CAB, Snehasish Ganguly, expressed enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the excellent facilities and vibrant cricket culture at Dubrajpur. Legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami also praised the initiative, emphasizing its importance in nurturing future cricket stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)