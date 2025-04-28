Left Menu

Bengal Pro T20 League Women's Matches Set to Expand Cricket's Reach

The Cricket Association of Bengal announces the hosting of the Bengal Pro T20 League women's matches at MGR Sports Academy in Dubrajpur, Birbhum. The event aims to promote women's cricket across Bengal. The final will be held at Eden Gardens. The league seeks to nurture cricket talent in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:08 IST
Bengal Pro T20 League Women's Matches Set to Expand Cricket's Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has unveiled plans to hold the women's matches of the Bengal Pro T20 League at the MGR Sports Academy in Dubrajpur, Birbhum. The grand finale, however, is reserved for the illustrious Eden Gardens, promising an exciting culmination.

This initiative is a testament to the CAB's dedication to promoting women's cricket across Bengal, providing talented players with top-notch facilities and a stage to showcase their skills. The league has consistently attracted elite players from the state, elevating the standard of competition.

President of the CAB, Snehasish Ganguly, expressed enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the excellent facilities and vibrant cricket culture at Dubrajpur. Legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami also praised the initiative, emphasizing its importance in nurturing future cricket stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025