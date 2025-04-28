Left Menu

Indian Women's Baseball Team Secures Spot in Asian Cup Final

The Indian women's baseball team has qualified for the Asian Cup final after a decisive win against Thailand. The team will face Indonesia in the gold medal match. India's journey included topping their group in the qualifiers and finishing second in the Super Round standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:34 IST
Indian Women's Baseball Team Secures Spot in Asian Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Indian women's baseball team has successfully secured a place in the Asian Cup final following a crucial victory over Thailand on Monday. This achievement marks a significant step for the team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious tournament later this year.

India finished second in the Super Round stage standings after defeating Thailand 6:5, while Indonesia topped the standings. Both India and Indonesia have secured spots in the main Asia Cup tournament as the top two teams from this stage.

The upcoming gold medal match sees Indonesia and India face off again after their encounter in the Super Round. Meanwhile, Thailand and Pakistan will contend for the bronze medal. Earlier, India topped Group A in the qualifiers, showcasing a strong performance by winning all their matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025