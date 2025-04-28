Indian Women's Baseball Team Secures Spot in Asian Cup Final

The Indian women's baseball team has successfully secured a place in the Asian Cup final following a crucial victory over Thailand on Monday. This achievement marks a significant step for the team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious tournament later this year.

India finished second in the Super Round stage standings after defeating Thailand 6:5, while Indonesia topped the standings. Both India and Indonesia have secured spots in the main Asia Cup tournament as the top two teams from this stage.

The upcoming gold medal match sees Indonesia and India face off again after their encounter in the Super Round. Meanwhile, Thailand and Pakistan will contend for the bronze medal. Earlier, India topped Group A in the qualifiers, showcasing a strong performance by winning all their matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Iran.

