Haroli Marathon Champions Road Safety and Drug Prevention
A marathon in Haroli, Una district, saw the participation of about 200 children to raise awareness on road safety and de-addiction. The event, part of a drug prevention-themed state-level festival, was flagged off by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who stressed the state's commitment to a drug-free society.
- Country:
- India
A marathon took place in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district, with 200 children participating to raise awareness about road safety and drug de-addiction. The event was flagged off by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also serves as the local MLA.
In a statement, Agnihotri remarked on the government's efforts to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free, emphasizing strict laws and ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at eradicating drug use. The theme of this year's state-level Haroli festival is drug prevention.
The event was organized by the transport and sports departments, and prizes were awarded to participants securing the top six positions in each category. This reflects a collective effort to combat drug issues in society and promote road safety through collaborative community initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bus Overturns in Himachal Pradesh, Injures 31
Mild Quake Shakes Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Massive Development Projects in Pangi Valley
Public being betrayed in Cong-ruled states. In Himachal Pradesh, people are upset as all development work is stalled: PM Modi.
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Ambedkar Statue Amid New Development Initiatives