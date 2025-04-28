Left Menu

Haroli Marathon Champions Road Safety and Drug Prevention

A marathon in Haroli, Una district, saw the participation of about 200 children to raise awareness on road safety and de-addiction. The event, part of a drug prevention-themed state-level festival, was flagged off by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who stressed the state's commitment to a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:39 IST
Haroli Marathon Champions Road Safety and Drug Prevention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A marathon took place in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district, with 200 children participating to raise awareness about road safety and drug de-addiction. The event was flagged off by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also serves as the local MLA.

In a statement, Agnihotri remarked on the government's efforts to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free, emphasizing strict laws and ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at eradicating drug use. The theme of this year's state-level Haroli festival is drug prevention.

The event was organized by the transport and sports departments, and prizes were awarded to participants securing the top six positions in each category. This reflects a collective effort to combat drug issues in society and promote road safety through collaborative community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025