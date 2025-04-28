Haroli Marathon Champions Road Safety and Drug Prevention

A marathon took place in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district, with 200 children participating to raise awareness about road safety and drug de-addiction. The event was flagged off by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also serves as the local MLA.

In a statement, Agnihotri remarked on the government's efforts to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free, emphasizing strict laws and ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at eradicating drug use. The theme of this year's state-level Haroli festival is drug prevention.

The event was organized by the transport and sports departments, and prizes were awarded to participants securing the top six positions in each category. This reflects a collective effort to combat drug issues in society and promote road safety through collaborative community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)