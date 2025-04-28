Legendary Hockey Player PR Sreejesh Honored with Padma Bhushan

In a proud moment for Indian sports, PR Sreejesh, former goalkeeper of the Indian Men's Hockey Team and current coach of the Indian Junior Men's Team, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian accolade. Hockey India announced the award, highlighting Sreejesh's historical achievement as only the second hockey player, after Major Dhyan Chand, to receive this honor since 1956.

Widely regarded as the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey,' Sreejesh's illustrious 18-year international career saw him earn 336 caps for India. He was pivotal in securing India's Bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and replicated his success at Paris 2024. Acclaimed for his defensive prowess, Sreejesh boasts accolades like the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award thrice, besides being honored with the Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and World Games Athlete of the Year.

Seamlessly transitioning into a coaching role, Sreejesh led the Indian junior team to a Junior Asia Cup win in November 2024, cementing his legacy within the hockey domain. His impressive resume includes four Olympic appearances and multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals from Asian and Commonwealth Games. Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey praised Sreejesh's extraordinary contributions, reflecting the pride and inspiration he brings to budding players in India.

