Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Shattering Records
At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made cricket history by becoming the youngest centurion in T20s, scoring a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His fearless performance earned admiration from cricket legends, marking him as a future star. Suryavanshi's feat broke Yusuf Pathan's long-standing record.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn of events in Jaipur, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world by becoming the youngest player to score a century in T20s. The cricket prodigy achieved this feat with a blazing 35-ball hundred, playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
His performance led to widespread acclaim from cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar praised Suryavanshi's fearless approach and bat speed, while Singh admired his ability to face top bowlers with unwavering confidence.
Suryavanshi's achievement shattered the previous record held by Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a hundred in 37 balls. The cricket fraternity, including Ian Bishop and Mithali Raj, acknowledged this historic performance as a glimpse into the future of Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions
China's Wartime Footing and Diplomatic Push Against U.S. Tariffs
Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: Infrastructure and Diplomacy in Focus
Karun Nair's Sensational IPL Comeback: A Tale of Resilience