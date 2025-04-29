Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Shattering Records

In a remarkable turn of events in Jaipur, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world by becoming the youngest player to score a century in T20s. The cricket prodigy achieved this feat with a blazing 35-ball hundred, playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

His performance led to widespread acclaim from cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar praised Suryavanshi's fearless approach and bat speed, while Singh admired his ability to face top bowlers with unwavering confidence.

Suryavanshi's achievement shattered the previous record held by Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a hundred in 37 balls. The cricket fraternity, including Ian Bishop and Mithali Raj, acknowledged this historic performance as a glimpse into the future of Indian cricket.

