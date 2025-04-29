Left Menu

Cricket Dream Serves as Village's Pride in Youth IPL Sensation

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricket prodigy, secured a record as the youngest T20 centurion. With his father's sacrifice of farmland, Vaibhav's talent is backed by Rajasthan Royals and mentors like Rahul Dravid, making his family and village in Samastipur, Bihar immensely proud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:55 IST
Cricket Dream Serves as Village's Pride in Youth IPL Sensation
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring tale of sacrifice and triumph, the Suryavanshi family from Samastipur, Bihar, celebrates their son Vaibhav's remarkable cricket achievement.

At just 14, the prodigious left-hander set a new benchmark by becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket, scoring a blistering 100 off 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals.

Mentored by notable figures like Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav's journey highlights familial dedication and the investments made by the Royals, creating a source of pride for his village and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025