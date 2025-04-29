Cricket Dream Serves as Village's Pride in Youth IPL Sensation

In an inspiring tale of sacrifice and triumph, the Suryavanshi family from Samastipur, Bihar, celebrates their son Vaibhav's remarkable cricket achievement.

At just 14, the prodigious left-hander set a new benchmark by becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket, scoring a blistering 100 off 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals.

Mentored by notable figures like Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav's journey highlights familial dedication and the investments made by the Royals, creating a source of pride for his village and nation.

