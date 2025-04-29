Left Menu

Mumbai T20 League: Stars Align at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a star-studded group of iconic players, including Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, for its T20 league. Returning after a six-year hiatus, the league will take place at Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8 with eight participating teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:27 IST
Mumbai T20 League: Stars Align at Wankhede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled a stellar lineup of star players for its upcoming T20 league. Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav leads a group that includes notable names like Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. The league marks its return after a six-year break.

Scheduled from May 26 to June 8, the event will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The third edition promises fans a spectacular showcase of talent, boasting eight teams, each with their respective icon player to boost their chances of victory.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik expressed his delight at the reveal, emphasizing that the chosen players embody the spirit and legacy of Mumbai cricket. The dates for the auction will be announced shortly, as teams plan to enhance their squads with these high-profile selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025