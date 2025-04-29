Mumbai T20 League: Stars Align at Wankhede
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a star-studded group of iconic players, including Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, for its T20 league. Returning after a six-year hiatus, the league will take place at Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8 with eight participating teams.
Scheduled from May 26 to June 8, the event will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The third edition promises fans a spectacular showcase of talent, boasting eight teams, each with their respective icon player to boost their chances of victory.
MCA president Ajinkya Naik expressed his delight at the reveal, emphasizing that the chosen players embody the spirit and legacy of Mumbai cricket. The dates for the auction will be announced shortly, as teams plan to enhance their squads with these high-profile selections.
