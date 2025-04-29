Mumbai T20 League: Stars Align at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled a stellar lineup of star players for its upcoming T20 league. Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav leads a group that includes notable names like Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. The league marks its return after a six-year break.

Scheduled from May 26 to June 8, the event will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The third edition promises fans a spectacular showcase of talent, boasting eight teams, each with their respective icon player to boost their chances of victory.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik expressed his delight at the reveal, emphasizing that the chosen players embody the spirit and legacy of Mumbai cricket. The dates for the auction will be announced shortly, as teams plan to enhance their squads with these high-profile selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)