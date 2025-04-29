Left Menu

Cardinal Becciu's Exclusion: A New Chapter in Vatican's Legacy

Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted of embezzlement, will not join the secret conclave to elect a new pope after Pope Francis' death. Despite maintaining his innocence, he obeys Francis' wishes. Conclave preparations continue amidst the Vatican's financial concerns and divisive doctrinal debates.

Updated: 29-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:40 IST
Cardinal Becciu's Exclusion: A New Chapter in Vatican's Legacy
Cardinal

An Italian Cardinal convicted of embezzlement, Angelo Becciu, will not participate in the upcoming conclave for selecting a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis. Despite asserting his innocence, Becciu adheres to the late Pope's directive to refrain from attending.

The case involving Becciu underscores a scandal related to a $200 million London property purchase. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who heads the Vatican's Secretariat of State, remains untouched by allegations, even as he emerges as a potential successor to Francis.

Preparing for the conclave, 135 cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote. Although the Church faces financial scrutiny and doctrinal divides, there is an expectation of a swift decision, influenced by a fraternal atmosphere and shared responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

