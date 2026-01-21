Guinea-Bissau Sets Election Date Amidst Political Turmoil

Guinea-Bissau's military leadership has scheduled new elections for December 6, marking a potential shift towards democratic governance following a coup last year, according to a statement from junta leader Gen Horta Inta-a.

The presidential decree declared that the conditions necessary for conducting fair and transparent elections are in place. Notably, Guinea-Bissau, one of the poorest countries globally, has suffered repeated political instability since its independence from Portugal over 50 years ago.

The junta's move comes as part of a broader trend in West Africa where military forces in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso have seized power, promising to reform governance and tackle issues like insurgency and corruption.

