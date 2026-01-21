Guinea-Bissau Sets Election Date Amidst Political Turmoil
Guinea-Bissau's military junta has announced elections for December 6, following a coup last year. This West African nation, troubled by coups and drug trafficking, aims to transition to civilian governance. The junta promises free and fair elections, echoing similar military interventions in West Africa.
- Country:
- Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau's military leadership has scheduled new elections for December 6, marking a potential shift towards democratic governance following a coup last year, according to a statement from junta leader Gen Horta Inta-a.
The presidential decree declared that the conditions necessary for conducting fair and transparent elections are in place. Notably, Guinea-Bissau, one of the poorest countries globally, has suffered repeated political instability since its independence from Portugal over 50 years ago.
The junta's move comes as part of a broader trend in West Africa where military forces in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso have seized power, promising to reform governance and tackle issues like insurgency and corruption.
