Left Menu

Guinea-Bissau Sets Election Date Amidst Political Turmoil

Guinea-Bissau's military junta has announced elections for December 6, following a coup last year. This West African nation, troubled by coups and drug trafficking, aims to transition to civilian governance. The junta promises free and fair elections, echoing similar military interventions in West Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:48 IST
Guinea-Bissau Sets Election Date Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau's military leadership has scheduled new elections for December 6, marking a potential shift towards democratic governance following a coup last year, according to a statement from junta leader Gen Horta Inta-a.

The presidential decree declared that the conditions necessary for conducting fair and transparent elections are in place. Notably, Guinea-Bissau, one of the poorest countries globally, has suffered repeated political instability since its independence from Portugal over 50 years ago.

The junta's move comes as part of a broader trend in West Africa where military forces in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso have seized power, promising to reform governance and tackle issues like insurgency and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026