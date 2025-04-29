Left Menu

Navigating Youth: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Cricket Journey Under Rahul Dravid's Guidance

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, receives mentorship from Rahul Dravid to navigate the challenges of early success in professional cricket. The story compares his journey to past cricketers who lacked support and highlights the importance of guidance amid pressures and opportunities in the world of cricket.

Updated: 29-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:02 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In the world of cricket, young Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making waves, becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history. Now, under the mentorship of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav is navigating the complexities of fame and success at just 14 years old.

Despite stories from the past of young cricketers who struggled without proper support, Vaibhav finds himself surrounded by a committed support network. Giants like Dravid, along with officials from the Bihar Cricket Association, are ensuring that his extraordinary talent is honed with care.

The cricketing fraternity, including former players who once faced struggles, emphasizes the necessity of keeping grounded and making wise decisions. Vaibhav's journey reflects both promise and the challenges of managing early triumphs in professional sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

