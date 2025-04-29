Left Menu

Cardinal Becciu's Absence and the Papal Succession

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted of embezzlement, will not attend the conclave to elect a new pope after Pope Francis's death. Despite maintaining innocence, Becciu respects Francis's wishes. The Vatican now prepares for a significant conclave to decide between maintaining reform or reverting to tradition.

Historical developments in the Vatican unfolded as Cardinal Angelo Becciu, recently convicted of embezzlement and fraud, announced he would not partake in the conclave to elect a new pope. This decision follows the death of Pope Francis, who passed at age 88, leaving the Church contemplative about its future leadership.

Becciu, who maintains his innocence, was stripped of his cardinalate rights by Francis prior to his trial. As preparations continue for the secretive assembly, questions linger over whether the new pope will continue along Francis's reform-oriented path or embrace more traditional tenets.

With 135 eligible cardinals under 80, the upcoming conclave represents a significant moment for the 1.4-billion-member Church. As the assembly nears, discussions thrive on whether dialogue and openness, hallmarks of Francis's papacy, will prevail or face a historic pivot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

