Usyk vs Dubois: Heavyweight Rivalry Heats Up

Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in a rematch of their controversial August 2023 fight. Usyk shrugs off cheating accusations while Dubois seeks revenge, promising a knockout. The fight marks the first undisputed heavyweight title bout on British soil.

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk dismissed accusations of cheating as he prepares to challenge Daniel Dubois for the heavyweight championship at Wembley Stadium on July 19. Usyk aims to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time after their prior controversial match in Poland.

The rematch follows their August 2023 encounter where a disputed 'low blow' decision allowed Usyk to recover and ultimately win. Dubois, now the IBF belt holder, has alleged foul play against Usyk's camp, while trainer Don Charles criticized Usyk's conduct.

The bout promises to clarify the previous controversy and will be the first-ever undisputed heavyweight title fight staged on British soil, as Dubois vows to seek retribution and secure victory.

