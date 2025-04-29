Usyk vs Dubois: Heavyweight Rivalry Heats Up

Oleksandr Usyk dismissed accusations of cheating as he prepares to challenge Daniel Dubois for the heavyweight championship at Wembley Stadium on July 19. Usyk aims to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time after their prior controversial match in Poland.

The rematch follows their August 2023 encounter where a disputed 'low blow' decision allowed Usyk to recover and ultimately win. Dubois, now the IBF belt holder, has alleged foul play against Usyk's camp, while trainer Don Charles criticized Usyk's conduct.

The bout promises to clarify the previous controversy and will be the first-ever undisputed heavyweight title fight staged on British soil, as Dubois vows to seek retribution and secure victory.

