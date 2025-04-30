Al-Ahli Triumphs in Epic Semifinal Showdown
Al-Ahli defeated rival team Al-Hilal 3-1 in a thrilling semifinal match of the Asian Champions League, securing a spot in the final. Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney's goals were pivotal in the showdown played at King Abdullah Sports City stadium. Al-Ahli will face the winner between Al-Nassr and Kawasaki Frontale.
In an electrifying encounter at King Abdullah Sports City stadium, Al-Ahli emerged victorious over Al-Hilal in a 3-1 triumph to reach the Asian Champions League final.
Boosted by goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney, Al-Ahli showed exceptional skill and strategy. Firmino's early goal set the tone, while Toney's strike, assisted by Riyad Mahrez, put Al-Ahli in a comfortable position.
Despite a late rally by Al-Hilal, crowned with a goal by Salem Al-Dawsari, the match concluded with Al-Ahli's Firas Al-Buraikan securing the final goal. Coach Matthias Jaissle hailed the win as a historic milestone, emphasizing readiness for the forthcoming final.
