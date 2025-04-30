Left Menu

Al-Ahli Triumphs in Epic Semifinal Showdown

Al-Ahli defeated rival team Al-Hilal 3-1 in a thrilling semifinal match of the Asian Champions League, securing a spot in the final. Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney's goals were pivotal in the showdown played at King Abdullah Sports City stadium. Al-Ahli will face the winner between Al-Nassr and Kawasaki Frontale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:42 IST
Al-Ahli Triumphs in Epic Semifinal Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an electrifying encounter at King Abdullah Sports City stadium, Al-Ahli emerged victorious over Al-Hilal in a 3-1 triumph to reach the Asian Champions League final.

Boosted by goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney, Al-Ahli showed exceptional skill and strategy. Firmino's early goal set the tone, while Toney's strike, assisted by Riyad Mahrez, put Al-Ahli in a comfortable position.

Despite a late rally by Al-Hilal, crowned with a goal by Salem Al-Dawsari, the match concluded with Al-Ahli's Firas Al-Buraikan securing the final goal. Coach Matthias Jaissle hailed the win as a historic milestone, emphasizing readiness for the forthcoming final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025