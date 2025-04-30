Al-Ahli Triumphs in Epic Semifinal Showdown

In an electrifying encounter at King Abdullah Sports City stadium, Al-Ahli emerged victorious over Al-Hilal in a 3-1 triumph to reach the Asian Champions League final.

Boosted by goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney, Al-Ahli showed exceptional skill and strategy. Firmino's early goal set the tone, while Toney's strike, assisted by Riyad Mahrez, put Al-Ahli in a comfortable position.

Despite a late rally by Al-Hilal, crowned with a goal by Salem Al-Dawsari, the match concluded with Al-Ahli's Firas Al-Buraikan securing the final goal. Coach Matthias Jaissle hailed the win as a historic milestone, emphasizing readiness for the forthcoming final.

(With inputs from agencies.)