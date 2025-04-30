CKT20: Kenya's Cricket Revival Sparks New Era

Cricket Kenya is introducing a new franchise-based league, CKT20, set to begin in September, aiming to spark a resurgence in the nation's cricketing prowess. The country's cricket achievements include reaching the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2003. This initiative reflects Cricket Kenya's ambition to revitalize the sport.

The first edition of the CKT20 will feature an intensive 25-day competition involving six franchises, each permitted to sign at least five international players. However, only four international players are allowed to participate in matches, ensuring local talent remains integral to the teams. The league's financial backing comes from a substantial agreement with AOS Sport Tournament, securing a USD 2 million investment over five years.

The strategic partnership aims to elevate Kenyan cricket to new heights, unlocking potential for local cricketers as well as those from African associate member nations. The initiative also aligns with support pledged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster Kenya's tourism and sports sectors. This collaboration is poised to create a significant impact on Kenya's sports landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)