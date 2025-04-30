Left Menu

Aiming High: Sunny Thomas, India's Shooting Maestro, Dies at 84

India mourns the loss of former national shooting coach Sunny Thomas, who passed away at 84. A Dronacharya awardee, Thomas elevated India's status in global shooting. He coached from 1993 to 2012, leading Indian shooters to numerous international victories. Thomas is survived by his wife and two children.

India's sports community mourns the loss of Sunny Thomas, the former national shooting coach, who passed away at his home in Uzhavoor at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

Thomas transformed Indian shooting with his tenure as the national coach from 1993 to 2012 and was pivotal in placing the country on the global shooting map. A decorated athlete himself, he was a five-time state champion and a national champion from 1976.

He guided many athletes to Olympic and international success, earning the Dronacharya Award in 2001. His legacy continues through his contributions and his surviving family of a wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

