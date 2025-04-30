Aiming High: Sunny Thomas, India's Shooting Maestro, Dies at 84

India's sports community mourns the loss of Sunny Thomas, the former national shooting coach, who passed away at his home in Uzhavoor at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

Thomas transformed Indian shooting with his tenure as the national coach from 1993 to 2012 and was pivotal in placing the country on the global shooting map. A decorated athlete himself, he was a five-time state champion and a national champion from 1976.

He guided many athletes to Olympic and international success, earning the Dronacharya Award in 2001. His legacy continues through his contributions and his surviving family of a wife and two children.

