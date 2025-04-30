Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rocks IPL with Record-Breaking Century

Teen cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, made IPL history with a rapid century. Former player Shikhar Dhawan praises his confidence, predicting inspiration for budding athletes. The feat was achieved in record time for Rajasthan Royals, garnering national pride. Dhawan discusses the IPL contribution of young players and expresses condolences for recent Pahalgam tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:22 IST
Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rocks IPL with Record-Breaking Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has turned heads with a breathtaking performance in the Indian Premier League, becoming the youngest player to score a century in tournament history. The 14-year-old's 35-ball feat against top team Gujarat Titans not only marked the second-fastest century recorded but also earned him widespread admiration.

Veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan praised Suryavanshi for his self-assurance and skill, realizing that such a remarkable display will inspire young cricketers nationwide. Dhawan highlighted how Suryavanshi's achievement exemplifies the courage needed to face seasoned international bowlers at a mere 14 years of age.

In a show of sportsmanship, Dhawan also recognized the efforts of other young talents in the IPL, while simultaneously expressing his sorrow over the tragic events in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. During the Intercontinental Legends Championship launch, which is spearheaded by Pardeep Sangwan, Dhawan offered his congratulations and support to the new league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025