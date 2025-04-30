Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rocks IPL with Record-Breaking Century
Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has turned heads with a breathtaking performance in the Indian Premier League, becoming the youngest player to score a century in tournament history. The 14-year-old's 35-ball feat against top team Gujarat Titans not only marked the second-fastest century recorded but also earned him widespread admiration.
Veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan praised Suryavanshi for his self-assurance and skill, realizing that such a remarkable display will inspire young cricketers nationwide. Dhawan highlighted how Suryavanshi's achievement exemplifies the courage needed to face seasoned international bowlers at a mere 14 years of age.
In a show of sportsmanship, Dhawan also recognized the efforts of other young talents in the IPL, while simultaneously expressing his sorrow over the tragic events in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. During the Intercontinental Legends Championship launch, which is spearheaded by Pardeep Sangwan, Dhawan offered his congratulations and support to the new league.
