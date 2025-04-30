Blessing Muzarabani Shines in ICC Test Rankings for Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe's formidable fast bowler, has made a remarkable leap in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Following a stellar display in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet, where he claimed nine wickets and earned the Player of the Match accolade, Muzarabani's performance has catapulted him to a career-best 705 points.

The 28-year-old pacer becomes only the second Zimbabwean bowler to cross the 700-point threshold in Test cricket history. His impressive show saw him rise four places to occupy the 15th position among Test bowlers worldwide, with India's Jasprit Bumrah retaining the top spot.

In other notable rankings updates, Zimbabwe's Wellington Masakadza rejoins the list at 68th place after a commendable return to Test cricket. From the Bangladeshi side, spinner Mehidy Hasan moved up to the 26th position, while batters Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, and Najmul Hossain Shanto registered significant gains, advancing within the top 100. England's Joe Root remains the top-ranked Test batter.

(With inputs from agencies.)