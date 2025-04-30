Unsettled Olympic Funds: Accountability in Question for TOPS Athletes

The Sports Authority of India has unearthed significant financial irregularities, revealing that monies amounting to Rs 8 crore under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme remain unsettled. Athletes have not submitted necessary bills or recovery amounts, raising concerns about accountability amid repeated reminders.

An internal performance audit highlighted irregularities involving around 30 athletes from both core and developmental groups, who are now under scrutiny. Despite persistent reminders, these athletes have not offered adequate explanations for the delays, prompting the Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell to debate possible corrective measures.

As part of a revised evaluation process, athletes will now face half-yearly physical and psychological assessments to enhance injury management and ensure preparedness for competitions. The Ministry is also reconsidering the TOPS structure, making significant changes to the athlete list and financial allocations, emphasizing transparency and realistic potential.

