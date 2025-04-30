Left Menu

Unsettled Olympic Funds: Accountability in Question for TOPS Athletes

The Sports Authority of India reveals that Rs 8 crore in advances under the TOPS program remains unsettled by athletes. Despite repeated reminders, 30 athletes have failed to provide bills or recover amounts. The Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell is considering actions and revising the program structure to enhance accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:44 IST
Unsettled Olympic Funds: Accountability in Question for TOPS Athletes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India has unearthed significant financial irregularities, revealing that monies amounting to Rs 8 crore under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme remain unsettled. Athletes have not submitted necessary bills or recovery amounts, raising concerns about accountability amid repeated reminders.

An internal performance audit highlighted irregularities involving around 30 athletes from both core and developmental groups, who are now under scrutiny. Despite persistent reminders, these athletes have not offered adequate explanations for the delays, prompting the Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell to debate possible corrective measures.

As part of a revised evaluation process, athletes will now face half-yearly physical and psychological assessments to enhance injury management and ensure preparedness for competitions. The Ministry is also reconsidering the TOPS structure, making significant changes to the athlete list and financial allocations, emphasizing transparency and realistic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025