Premier League Expands Horizons with New Mumbai Office
The English Premier League has opened a new office in Mumbai to engage fans and promote football in India. With a longstanding history in grassroots and elite levels, the League collaborates with local organizations to support football development and strengthen its relationship with Indian fans.
The English Premier League officially inaugurated an office in Mumbai this Wednesday, marking a significant step in expanding its influence and engaging more profoundly with Indian fans.
Having initiated the Premier Skills programme in 2007 alongside the British Council, the Premier League has been fostering community football development at the grassroots level in India. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing football workforce capabilities across the region.
On the elite front, since 2014, its partnership with the Indian Super League (ISL) has facilitated the exchange of governance insights, youth training, and developmental resources for coaches and referees. Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters praised the strong Indian fanbase and emphasized the league's dedication to nurturing football in the Indian subcontinent.
