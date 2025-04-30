Premier League Expands Horizons with New Mumbai Office

The English Premier League officially inaugurated an office in Mumbai this Wednesday, marking a significant step in expanding its influence and engaging more profoundly with Indian fans.

Having initiated the Premier Skills programme in 2007 alongside the British Council, the Premier League has been fostering community football development at the grassroots level in India. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing football workforce capabilities across the region.

On the elite front, since 2014, its partnership with the Indian Super League (ISL) has facilitated the exchange of governance insights, youth training, and developmental resources for coaches and referees. Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters praised the strong Indian fanbase and emphasized the league's dedication to nurturing football in the Indian subcontinent.

