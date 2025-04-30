Barcelona's High-Octane Offense vs. Inter Milan's Impeccable Defense: Semifinal Showdown

In a much-anticipated clash, Barcelona's dynamic attacking line is set to challenge Inter Milan's formidable defense in the Champions League semifinal opener on Wednesday.

Barcelona, under new management from German coach Hansi Flick, boasts the tournament's leading goal tally with 37, coming off a morale-boosting victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. In stark contrast, Inter Milan has found themselves in unfamiliar territory, having not scored in their last three outings, a stretch that ended their Italian Cup aspirations and has jeopardized their Serie A standing.

The Catalan side will rely heavily on Raphinha, who has been pivotal in the Champions League with 12 goals, alongside promising talents Lamine Yamal and Pedri González. Meanwhile, Inter is sweating on the fitness of forward Marcus Thuram, as they aim to overturn their fortunes in the looming contest. The victor will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal on May 31 in Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)