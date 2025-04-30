Darts Scandal: Andy Jenkins Faces 11-Year Ban for Match Fixing

British darts player Andy Jenkins has been handed an 11-year suspension following his conviction on multiple charges related to match fixing and gambling, according to the Darts Regulation Authority.

Jenkins, despite denying all accusations, was found guilty of 24 instances of match fixing. Moreover, he accepted a charge of betting on darts, which resulted in an additional 12-month suspension. This suspension will run concurrently with the main 11-year ban.

The 54-year-old, who once reached the semi-finals of the 2007 World Championship, is also required to pay costs amounting to 17,580.03 pounds ($23,441). He has until May 6 to lodge an appeal. The DRA clarified that no other players are implicated in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)