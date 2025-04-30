Left Menu

India's Compound Archers Target 2028 Olympics Glory

Seven top Indian compound archers, including Asian Games champions Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur, join the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This milestone follows the inclusion of compound archery in the Olympic roster. The Sports Ministry approved a combined Rs 4.37 crore for various athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move for Indian sports, seven of the nation's leading compound archers have been inducted into the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme's core group. This decision comes after compound archery was officially included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roster, marking a breakthrough for the sport.

The decision was finalized during the 155th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell, where key figures like Pullela Gopichand and Viren Rasquinha acknowledged the recent nod from the International Olympic Committee. The group, including Asian Games gold medalists Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur, now prepares for the 2028 showdown.

Additional approvals emerged from the meeting, such as financial support for athletes like long jumper Shaili Singh, who recently broke a long-standing record, and boxer Nikhat Zareen. The MOC also greenlit support for young tennis phenom Maaya Rajeswaran's training endeavors at the esteemed Rafa Nadal Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

