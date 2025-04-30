Young Star Shines: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes T20 Cricket History

In a spectacular performance that has sent ripples through the cricketing world, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name into the annals of history as the youngest T20 centurion.

Speaking to the media, Rajasthan Royals head coach and cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid praised the prodigious youngster's poise and fearless approach on the pitch.

Dravid emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent, highlighting investments in players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the team strikes a balance between fostering homegrown talent and maintaining competitive edge in IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)