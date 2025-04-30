Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence on Doping Ban and Unexpected Comeback

In a recent candid interview, tennis star Jannik Sinner revealed he almost took a break from the sport before accepting a three-month ban resolved in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. The top-ranked player discussed the emotional strain he faced amidst the doping controversy.

The ordeal stemmed from an appeal by WADA against a prior exoneration from the International Tennis Integrity Agency regarding an alleged accidental contamination. Despite the difficult period, Sinner managed to successfully defend his Australian Open title and later clinched the U.S. Open.

The settlement arrangement invited scrutiny as it allows Sinner to make his comeback at the Italian Open, avoiding any Grand Slam absences. Despite criticisms, Sinner maintains that he was unjustly treated. Now poised to return, he holds onto his top ranking as his main competitors failed to surpass him during his suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)