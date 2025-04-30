Punjab Kings Triumphs in Thrilling IPL Showdown Against Chennai

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings clinched a victory against Chennai Super Kings, winning by four wickets on Wednesday. The match saw Shreyas Iyer provide stellar support with a brisk 72 off 41 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive hat-trick was pivotal in restricting CSK to 190, despite Sam Curran's valiant 88-run effort for the hosts. His innings was complemented by Dewald Brevis, who contributed 32 runs.

Chahal emerged as the standout bowler for PBKS, with Marco Jansen also making significant inroads by taking two crucial wickets. Punjab successfully chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)