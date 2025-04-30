Left Menu

Punjab Kings Triumphs in Thrilling IPL Showdown Against Chennai

In a nail-biting IPL match, Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets, chasing down a 191-run target. Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a fine 72 and Yuzvendra Chahal took a hat-trick to lead PBKS to victory. Despite Sam Curran's 88, Chennai couldn't secure the win.

Updated: 30-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:29 IST
Punjab Kings Triumphs in Thrilling IPL Showdown Against Chennai
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings clinched a victory against Chennai Super Kings, winning by four wickets on Wednesday. The match saw Shreyas Iyer provide stellar support with a brisk 72 off 41 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive hat-trick was pivotal in restricting CSK to 190, despite Sam Curran's valiant 88-run effort for the hosts. His innings was complemented by Dewald Brevis, who contributed 32 runs.

Chahal emerged as the standout bowler for PBKS, with Marco Jansen also making significant inroads by taking two crucial wickets. Punjab successfully chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

