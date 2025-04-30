Brazil Revives Women's Tennis with Sao Paulo WTA Tourney After 25 Years

Brazil's tennis scene is set for a revival as Sao Paulo prepares to host a WTA tournament this September, the first since 2000. The WTA 250 SP Open will feature a 32-player singles and 16-team doubles draw on outdoor hard courts, replacing Tunisia's Jasmin Open.

This return comes during an eventful WTA season, with 15 different singles champions crowned. Notably, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva made history as the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 event, highlighting the competitive drama of the tour.

The WTA's recent brand refresh has spurred audience growth, with social media followers up by 25% and video views increasing by 163% in the first quarter, showcasing renewed interest in women's tennis.

