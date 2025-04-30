Left Menu

Brazil Revives Women's Tennis with Sao Paulo WTA Tourney After 25 Years

After a 25-year hiatus, Sao Paulo will host a WTA tennis tournament this September, marking Brazil's return to the women's tour. The WTA 250 SP Open fills the gap left by Tunisia's Jasmin Open and follows a vibrant year in women's tennis, marked by significant audience growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:49 IST
Brazil Revives Women's Tennis with Sao Paulo WTA Tourney After 25 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's tennis scene is set for a revival as Sao Paulo prepares to host a WTA tournament this September, the first since 2000. The WTA 250 SP Open will feature a 32-player singles and 16-team doubles draw on outdoor hard courts, replacing Tunisia's Jasmin Open.

This return comes during an eventful WTA season, with 15 different singles champions crowned. Notably, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva made history as the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 event, highlighting the competitive drama of the tour.

The WTA's recent brand refresh has spurred audience growth, with social media followers up by 25% and video views increasing by 163% in the first quarter, showcasing renewed interest in women's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025