Kerala High Court Rejects Title Change Petition for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to change the title of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. The court was critical of certain remarks within the petition and advised the petitioners to file a fresh plea after removing objectionable content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:51 IST
The Kerala High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation aiming to change the title of the movie 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'.

The bench criticized remarks in the petition, filed by Chandramohanan K C and Mehnaz P Mohammed, and advised the submissions did not align with court decorum.

Advocate Chelson Chembarathy apologized, and the filing was eventually disposed of, with the court permitting a revised plea.

