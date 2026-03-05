Kerala High Court Rejects Title Change Petition for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
The Kerala High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to change the title of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. The court was critical of certain remarks within the petition and advised the petitioners to file a fresh plea after removing objectionable content.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation aiming to change the title of the movie 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'.
The bench criticized remarks in the petition, filed by Chandramohanan K C and Mehnaz P Mohammed, and advised the submissions did not align with court decorum.
Advocate Chelson Chembarathy apologized, and the filing was eventually disposed of, with the court permitting a revised plea.