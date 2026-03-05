Kerala High Court Rejects Title Change Petition for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation aiming to change the title of the movie 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'.

The bench criticized remarks in the petition, filed by Chandramohanan K C and Mehnaz P Mohammed, and advised the submissions did not align with court decorum.

Advocate Chelson Chembarathy apologized, and the filing was eventually disposed of, with the court permitting a revised plea.