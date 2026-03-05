France Set to Retain Six Nations Title with Strong Line-Up for Scotland Clash

France is gearing up for a significant clash against Scotland in the Six Nations, naming a strong line-up that includes the return of flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert. Jalibert, who missed the win over Italy, joins the team hoping to secure a bonus-point victory that would see France retain their title.

Key players Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere are also returning from injury for the crucial match at Murrayfield. Coach Fabien Galthie has called on the same centres that achieved victory against Ireland, stating the need for consistency and strength in the face of Scottish determination.

The French remain the only team capable of achieving a Grand Slam this season. With Scotland still in title contention, the weekend promises a gripping showdown. If Ireland fails to secure a bonus-point win against Wales, France could seal their title with a win against Scotland, furthering their road to triumph.