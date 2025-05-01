Left Menu

Punjab Kings Stun Chennai with Stellar Chase Led by Iyer

Punjab Kings secured a vital four-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, chasing a daunting 191-run target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Shreyas Iyer's captain's knock of 72 and Prabhsimran Singh's 54 were pivotal. Coach Ricky Ponting commended Iyer's growth and leadership skills.

Punjab Kings skipperShreyas Iyera (Photo: PBKS Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings achieved a crucial four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. Leading the charge, skipper Shreyas Iyer expertly guided his team in pursuing the challenging target of 191 runs, ultimately securing the win with just two balls remaining. Iyer's impressive 72-run innings off 41 balls was instrumental in Punjab's pursuit, supported by a commendable performance from opener Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed 54 runs.

Reflecting on the victory in the post-match press conference, Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting eloquently praised Iyer's performance and his evolution as a team leader. Ponting remarked on Iyer's exceptional form in the tournament, emphasizing that his leadership and ambition for success were pivotal to the team's impressive run chase against CSK. Ponting stated, "Shreyas is showcasing a hunger for success that significantly motivates the rest of the squad."

Ponting also acknowledged Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling excellence, which included four wickets for 42 runs, during CSK's formidable innings. Highlighting Chahal's wicket-taking ability, Ponting expressed confidence in the bowler's potential to impact future games. Punjab Kings now gear up for matches in Dharamsala, leveraging their familiarity with the home ground conditions in preparation for their clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

